Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated

Let's hear if for the ultimate summer side.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
When it comes to summer barbecues and potlucks, we are always here for the sides. While we love coleslaw and potato salad, we'll never get tired of new ways to make pasta salad. This recipe is simple to pull together and sure to impress the entire family with its flavorful ingredients, such as sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese (just to name a few). When it comes to preparing summer recipes, ease and presentation are important factors. While multiple pasta types can work for this dish, we recommend the bow tie (or butterfly) shaped farfalle, which is a versatile noodle that complements both light and meatier sauces. The Test Kitchen suggests serving this dish warm or at room temperature. If you're lucky enough to have leftovers, it's pretty delicious heated up the day after too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta, and return to pot.

  • While pasta cooks, place sun-dried tomatoes (with jarred oil), Parmesan, pine nuts, vinegar, salt, and crushed red pepper in a food processor. Pulse until mixture forms a paste, about 5 pulses. With processor running, pour in olive oil through food chute until combined (pesto will be thick, but mixture should still spin inside processor). If mixture is too thick, add water as needed, 1 tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency.

  • Add pesto to drained pasta in pot; stir to combine. Add basil, parsley, feta, and dill; gently fold into pasta. Serve warm Or at room temperature.

