Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
Let's hear if for the ultimate summer side.
When it comes to summer barbecues and potlucks, we are always here for the sides. While we love coleslaw and potato salad, we'll never get tired of new ways to make pasta salad. This recipe is simple to pull together and sure to impress the entire family with its flavorful ingredients, such as sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese (just to name a few). When it comes to preparing summer recipes, ease and presentation are important factors. While multiple pasta types can work for this dish, we recommend the bow tie (or butterfly) shaped farfalle, which is a versatile noodle that complements both light and meatier sauces. The Test Kitchen suggests serving this dish warm or at room temperature. If you're lucky enough to have leftovers, it's pretty delicious heated up the day after too.