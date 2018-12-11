Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Breasts

Looking for another easy dinner recipe to add to your weeknight rotation? It doesn't get much simpler than this four-ingredient chicken recipe. Our Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Breasts recipe uses a 9x13 baking dish to create a quick main that's sure to become a weeknight classic. The quick one-dish clean-up is almost as good as the short ingredient list. No pile of pots and pans waiting in the sink tonight!You can even avoid a trip to the store by substituting chicken pieces, like wings or thighs, if you don't have breasts on hand. Just decrease the bake time to thirty minutes, and you'll have dinner on the table even faster. Now that's convenience at its best.Give this sun-dried tomato chicken recipe a whirl this week, and you'll find yourself spending less time at the grocery store or in the kitchen and more time around the table instead.

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Davick

prep:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange chicken pieces in a single layer in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Pour dressing evenly over chicken pieces, and sprinkle with ground pepper.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 1 hour or until done, basting every 15 minutes. Sprinkle baked chicken with desired toppings.

Chef's Notes

Note: For testing purposes only, we used Good Seasons Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette With Roasted Red Pepper dressing.

Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Breasts: Substitute 6 skinned and boned chicken breasts for chicken pieces. Prepare recipe as directed, decreasing bake time to 30 minutes.

