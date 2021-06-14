Summer Squash Gratin
Let your summer produce shine in this delicious gratin recipe.
Recipe Summary
This summer, vegetables are looking better than ever-especially when they come in the form of a pretty gratin. In this Summer Squash Gratin, fresh vegetables play the starring role. Usually, you'll find a squash casserole anchored by a mixture of sour cream, mayonnaise, and a blend of cheeses. This version of squash gratin forgoes all the creamy bells and whistles, allowing the flavor of the squash to really shine. This recipe spotlights a mix of yellow squash and zucchini, cooked simply with sweet onion, garlic, and thyme, and tops it off with buttery, cheesy breadcrumbs that crisp under the broiler. The panko topping is really the finishing touch that brings a crunch factor to this vegetable side.
After a quick sauté, the squash stays crisp-tender and, unlike in some other squash casseroles, does not get soggy. We cover the skillet for the first half of the cooking time to helps the squash to cook down quickly; uncovering for the latter half helps any accumulated liquid evaporate.