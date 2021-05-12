Summer Orzo Salad
The summery salad of your dreams.
This easy summer salad is the perfect main or side dish for warm-weather meals. It's a fresh and bright addition to lunch or dinner, and you'll find yourself making it again and again. Juicy, plump tomatoes mix with the crunch of pistachio and cucumber and the zest of basil pesto and feta to make the most delicious salad. (The Southern Living Test Kitchen recommends using ripe summer tomatoes at their peak.) The recipe also makes a big batch, so it's great for a crowd. (Summer picnic, anyone?) It's a great base for all of your preferred additions, too. For a choose-your-own-salad adventure, add in charred corn, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, or different selections of pastas, greens, or beans. Once prepared, the salad can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. This salad packed with summery flavors will help you welcome summer with open arms.