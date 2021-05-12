Summer Orzo Salad

Rating: Unrated

The summery salad of your dreams.

By Julia Levy

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This easy summer salad is the perfect main or side dish for warm-weather meals. It's a fresh and bright addition to lunch or dinner, and you'll find yourself making it again and again. Juicy, plump tomatoes mix with the crunch of pistachio and cucumber and the zest of basil pesto and feta to make the most delicious salad. (The Southern Living Test Kitchen recommends using ripe summer tomatoes at their peak.) The recipe also makes a big batch, so it's great for a crowd. (Summer picnic, anyone?) It's a great base for all of your preferred additions, too. For a choose-your-own-salad adventure, add in charred corn, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, or different selections of pastas, greens, or beans. Once prepared, the salad can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. This salad packed with summery flavors will help you welcome summer with open arms.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook orzo according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water until pasta feels cool to the touch.

    Advertisement

  • While pasta cooks, stir together pesto, oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice in a large bowl.

  • Add pasta, beans, tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, salt, and 1/2 cup of the feta to pesto mixture; stir to combine. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with pistachios and remaining 1/2 cup feta. Serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/13/2021