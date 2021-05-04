We all love a classic red, white, and blue dessert or the annual cutting of the Flag Cake, but these fruit skewers are a treat that needs to be added to your Fourth of July dessert table this year. These skewers embrace a healthier, fruit-focused approach in a creative and fun way. Simply pick out some in-season produce (we chose watermelon, apples, and blueberries to represent the red, white, and blue of the holiday), and use a cookie cutter to cut out your desired shapes. We like to use star-shaped cookie cutters so the shapes pop on the skewer. If you can, use cookie cutters that vary in size so there will be some added interest to the stars when they are stacked on the skewers. Once your shapes are cut and ready to go, you'll want to take a wooden skewer or heavy-duty decorative straws and thread the fruit in a pattern. We mixed the three fruits together on each skewer, but there's no wrong way to do it. You can enlist some help from the little ones when putting these together too. They'll have a blast threading the shaped fruit onto the skewers or straws. The fruit creations should be fine to keep on the table at your celebration, but feel free to refrigerate if you think they've been out a while. These skewers will stand out on your dessert table and keep the spirit of the holiday going all through the night.