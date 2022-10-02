Jump to recipe

It's easy to reach for canned pumpkin when baking—it's a reliable store-bought shortcut—but there's nothing quite like freshly roasted pumpkin in baking, especially in these pumpkin muffins. It's not all that hard to do either! Simply throw a whole sugar pumpkin in the oven, and let the heat work its magic. Then scoop out the seeds, separate the skin from the flesh, and mash—or throw it in the food processor for a quick spin.

In a hurry? You can use canned pure pumpkin puree. It won't be quite the same, but the canned stuff makes these Sugar-and-Pumpkin Spice Muffins into an easy weekday breakfast option, instead of a weekend baking project. Canned puree or not, don't skip the sprinkle of sugar and pumpkin spice on top of the muffins. The mixture forms a crackly and sweet muffin top that glistens beautifully and adds a nice crunch to these tender muffins.