Stuffed Pattypan Squash with Beef and Feta Recipe
Bring squash center stage with this recipe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Elevate squash from a side dish to center stage with a fast and filling ground beef stuffing. Pattypan squash (which have a squat, round shape) can be found at many farmers' markets in the summertime, but this savory filling works just as well with regular zucchini or yellow squash. Feta cheese and fresh dill add a Greek accent to stuffed squash. Trying to add more healthy whole grains to your family's diet? This hearty beef-and-feta filling can be made with a variety of grains. Swap out the white rice for an equal amount of cooked brown rice, quinoa, barley, or farro.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: Any color bell pepper will work in this recipe, but weigh them before buying to make sure they're large enough to hold the grits-and-sausage filling. Three peppers should total about 20 ounces. This recipe can also be made with yellow zucchini or summer squash. Can't tell the difference? Summer squash (also called yellow or crookneck squash) is curved with a narrow neck; yellow zucchini is long and straight, like the green kind. Trying to add more healthy whole grains to your family's diet? This hearty beef-and-feta filling can be made with a variety of grains. Swap out the white rice for an equal amount of cooked brown rice, quinoa, barley, or farro.