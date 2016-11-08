Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
These bite-sized vegetable appetizers are big on flavor and absolutely gorgeous on a tabletop. As a vessel for the creamy herbed goat cheese, Belgian endive lettuce has a crisp texture and a sweet flavor with slightly bitter undertones. Topped with this herby goat cheese mixture, the lettuce becomes a delicious delicacy. The goat cheese stuffing, made from a creamy combination of crumbled goat cheese, softened cream cheese, lemon zest, chives, parsley, and tarragon, is full of sophisticated flavor. Not a fan of tarragon? You can sub in whichever herbs you like, or even add a little bit of spice for a deeply Southern twist. When choosing a goat cheese, opt for a local brand of full-fat cheese—with goat cheese, it is easy to taste the quality of the brand. No matter which cheese you choose, when combined with these flavorful herbs, the stuffing will certainly be a hit. This holiday appetizer is simple, attractive, and delicious—perfect for a last minute addition to your table. If desired, include red Belgian endive leaves along with the green, to make this “wreath” look more Christmassy.