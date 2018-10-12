Stuffed Celery Recipe with Cream Cheese and Walnuts

For Test Kitchen director Robby Melvin, it's not Thanksgiving until his Granny's "old-school" relish tray hits the table. Her celery sticks stuffed with cream cheese are a multi-generational favorite. While it's hard to improve upon a classic, he used her recipe as inspiration when creating this delicious version. His cream cheese filling is flavored with honey, toasted walnuts, and a touch of cinnamon. Pipe the filling into the celery stalks with a ziplock bag for a neater presentation. Serve as a holiday appetizer with drinks or as a fun between-meals snack.

By Robby Melvin

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each celery stalk into 2 (3-inch) pieces. Stir together cream cheese, walnuts, honey, salt, and cinnamon in a medium bowl until combined. Spoon mixture into a ziplock plastic bag with a 1/2-inch corner cut off or a piping bag; pipe into celery pieces. Sprinkle with chives, and serve immediately. Or cover and chill until ready to serve.

