Stuffed Celery Recipe with Cream Cheese and Walnuts
For Test Kitchen director Robby Melvin, it's not Thanksgiving until his Granny's "old-school" relish tray hits the table. Her celery sticks stuffed with cream cheese are a multi-generational favorite. While it's hard to improve upon a classic, he used her recipe as inspiration when creating this delicious version. His cream cheese filling is flavored with honey, toasted walnuts, and a touch of cinnamon. Pipe the filling into the celery stalks with a ziplock bag for a neater presentation. Serve as a holiday appetizer with drinks or as a fun between-meals snack.