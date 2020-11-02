Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables
Gallery
Recipe Summary
No holiday dinner is complete without a stunning cut of meat, and this festive Parsley-And-Caper-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin is bound to steal the show. We combine parsley, briney capers, golden raisins, and lemon zest to create an unconventional filling that hits all the right notes. Fresh, slightly fruity, herbaceous, and bright, this well-balanced filling tastes great on its own, but combined with tender beef, it makes a dynamic, entirely unique main course. With the help of some roasted vegetables, this pretty holiday dish does double-duty as a main and a side.
The swirl of colorful filling results in a dish that not only looks beautiful, but is laced with flavor in each bite. To get that coveted swirl, be sure your beef is pounded to ½- to ¾-inch thickness (yes, you can break out the ruler). If you accidentally pound a hole in the beef, don’t worry. Roll it as directed, and then use toothpicks to help patch it up before the meat goes into the oven. Leave space around the border so then filling doesn’t leak out, then roll away from you (as if you’re rolling a jelly roll), tying the finished roll with kitchen twine to hold it all in.
Roasted carrots, shallots, and baby potatoes bring even more color and a slight sweetness to the finished platter. Reserve your pan juices as a dressing for the vegetables—you’ll thank us later. Toss together a salad, slice up a loaf of bread, and open a bottle of wine—you’re in for a very special Christmas dinner.