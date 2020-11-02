Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables

By Emily Nabors Hall

Gallery

Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

No holiday dinner is complete without a stunning cut of meat, and this festive Parsley-And-Caper-Stuffed Beef Tenderloin is bound to steal the show. We combine parsley, briney capers, golden raisins, and lemon zest to create an unconventional filling that hits all the right notes. Fresh, slightly fruity, herbaceous, and bright, this well-balanced filling tastes great on its own, but combined with tender beef, it makes a dynamic, entirely unique main course. With the help of some roasted vegetables, this pretty holiday dish does double-duty as a main and a side.

The swirl of colorful filling results in a dish that not only looks beautiful, but is laced with flavor in each bite. To get that coveted swirl, be sure your beef is pounded to ½- to ¾-inch thickness (yes, you can break out the ruler). If you accidentally pound a hole in the beef, don’t worry. Roll it as directed, and then use toothpicks to help patch it up before the meat goes into the oven. Leave space around the border so then filling doesn’t leak out, then roll away from you (as if you’re rolling a jelly roll), tying the finished roll with kitchen twine to hold it all in.

Roasted carrots, shallots, and baby potatoes bring even more color and a slight sweetness to the finished platter. Reserve your pan juices as a dressing for the vegetables—you’ll thank us later. Toss together a salad, slice up a loaf of bread, and open a bottle of wine—you’re in for a very special Christmas dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Pat beef dry, and (if trussed) remove string. Let stand at room temperature until ready to use. Process parsley, capers, raisins, and zest in a food processor about 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add butter, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the pepper; stir into a smooth paste. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Using a sharp knife, cut horizontally into center of beef, cutting to but not through other side (cut should be within ½ inch of other side). Open flat, like a book. Place between 2 sheets of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet, pound to ½- to ¾-inch thickness. Spread butter mixture in an even layer over cut side of beef, leaving a ½-inch border. Roll up, jelly-roll style, starting at 1 long side; secure with kitchen twine tied at 2-inch intervals.

  • Toss together potatoes, carrots, shallots, oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Spread on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Place beef on vegetables; sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook in preheated oven 30 minutes. Increase oven to 450°F (do not remove beef from oven); cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of beef registers 125°F, about 18 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, return vegetables to oven; continue cooking at 450°F until vegetables are starting to brown and are cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Toss vegetables with any juices on baking sheet; transfer to a serving bowl. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve. Remove twine from beef. Cut into 1-inch-thick slices; serve with vegetables.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/05/2020