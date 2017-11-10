Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce Recipe
Everyone will admire these tender spirals of beef filled with creamy spinach and leeks and topped off with a rich mushroom sauce. Rolling and stuffing the meat is easier than it looks. First, using a sharp knife, cut horizontally through the center of the beef, cutting to, but not through, the other side. Open it flat, like you would a book. Then place the beef between 2 sheets of plastic wrap, and pound to an even 1/2-inch thickness (about 13 inches square) using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet. Spread the creamy spinach-and-leek filling evenly over the beef, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edges. Roll up the beef in a jelly-roll fashion. Finally, using kitchen twine, secure beef by tying at 2-inch intervals. Brush all sides of the beef evenly with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Your holiday dinner guests will be impressed by this tasty display.