Striped Slice-and-Bake Shortbread
We used metallic sprinkles to take these cookies to the next level.
Well, hello, beautiful. These stunning striped slice-and-bakes are guaranteed to be the prettiest cookies on the platter this year. If you're looking to really impress this holiday season, our Striped Slice-and-Bake Shortbread Cookies should be on your baking list.
These cookies start with a basic shortbread dough. Once the dough comes together, we split it in two, leaving one half plain and flavoring the other half with cocoa. And just like that, you've got two flavors of shortbread: vanilla and chocolate. Stacking the logs of dough on top of each other, then rolling into one large log creates the pretty striped pattern unique to these cookies.
When you want to make lots of baked goods for giveaways or gatherings, this slice-and-bake option is a great solution. You can prepare the dough a day ahead and then bake and decorate them as needed. We like the look and texture of adding metallic sprinkles to the edges, but feel free to leave them plain or finish them off with any sort of small sprinkles you wish.