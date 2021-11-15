Well, hello, beautiful. These stunning striped slice-and-bakes are guaranteed to be the prettiest cookies on the platter this year. If you're looking to really impress this holiday season, our Striped Slice-and-Bake Shortbread Cookies should be on your baking list.

These cookies start with a basic shortbread dough. Once the dough comes together, we split it in two, leaving one half plain and flavoring the other half with cocoa. And just like that, you've got two flavors of shortbread: vanilla and chocolate. Stacking the logs of dough on top of each other, then rolling into one large log creates the pretty striped pattern unique to these cookies.