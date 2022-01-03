Strawberry Truffles
A new spin on the usual chocolate-covered strawberries.
Sweets for your sweet. This Valentine's Day, try a new spin on the usual chocolate-dipped strawberries. Our Strawberry Truffles are the bright treat that you've been missing. Made with fresh strawberries, lemon zest, and white chocolate, these truffles are sweet without being cloying, bright and lemony with a subtle strawberry finish. The sanding sugar coating adds a nice crunch, which gives way to a soft and luxurious interior.
Mix it up: one batch of this recipe can be split to make three different flavors of truffles. Our Tipsy Strawberry Truffles get spiked with brandy and vanilla, then rolled in freeze-dried strawberries for a cool speckled look. Our Creamy Strawberry-Vanilla Bean Truffles keep things warm and cozy with vanilla bean paste, which has a stronger, more sophisticated flavor than vanilla extract. Coat these truffles in melted white chocolate and drizzle on light pink chocolate (white chocolate dyed with red food coloring) for a cute decoration. Lastly, our Strawberry-Coconut Truffles are as easy as it gets. Simply substitute coconut extract for lemon zest and roll the finished truffles in shredded coconut. The resulting truffles look like adorable little snowballs. With all three variations, you'll have a whole box of assorted homemade truffles.
Ingredients
Directions
Tipsy Strawberry Truffles
Prepare recipe as directed through Step 2, substituting 1 Tbsp. brandy and ¼ tsp. vanilla extract for 1 tsp. zest. Proceed with Step 3 as directed, substituting ¼ cup finely chopped (using food processor) freeze-dried strawberries (from 1 [0.8-oz.] pkg.) for sanding sugars.
Creamy Strawberry-Vanilla Bean Truffles
Prepare recipe as directed through Step 2, substituting 2 tsp. vanilla bean paste for 1 tsp. zest in Step 2. Scoop and roll chilled white chocolate mixture into balls as directed in Step 3. Microwave 1 (11-oz.) pkg. white chocolate chips in a medium-size heatproof bowl on HIGH in 30-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until melted, about 1 minute total. Reserve 2 Tbsp. melted white chocolate in a bowl. Using a fork, dip truffles, 1 at a time, in remaining melted white chocolate until fully coated, allowing excess to drip off. Place truffles on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Stir red liquid food coloring into reserved 2 Tbsp. melted white chocolate until desired color is reached. Using a fork, drizzle pink chocolate mixture over the dipped truffles. (Or transfer pink chocolate mixture to a small ziplock plastic freezer bag, cut a small hole in corner of bag, and pipe over dipped truffles.) Let truffles stand at room temperature until chocolate sets, about 15 minutes.
Strawberry-Coconut Truffles
Prepare recipe as directed, substituting 1 tsp. coconut extract for zest in Step 2 and 1¼ cups finely chopped sweetened flaked coconut for sanding sugars in Step 3.