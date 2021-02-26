Strawberry Tart

You’re just seven ingredients away from a strawberry stunner.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

There's no better way to welcome warm, sunny days than with our easy Strawberry Tart. Simply a flaky crust stacked with a zesty ricotta and fresh, glazed strawberries, this spring dessert is as straightforward as it comes. But just because its assembly is modest doesn't mean its construction isn't brilliant. Store-bought piecrust keeps things simple, but you're welcome to substitute a favorite homemade crust if you have the extra time. From there, the faintly sweet ricotta acts as a creamy, somewhat tart base to the berries, and a hint of orange from the jelly and juice simmered glaze hits on the very top. While everything can be prepared separately a day or two in advance, we don't recommend assembling until right before serving. Consider serving to a hungry crowd too; this recipe is best enjoyed the same day it's prepared. You may find the crust begins to soften the next day.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Press piecrust into a 9-inch fluted tart pan with removable bottom, trimming any excess dough. Prick bottom and sides of piecrust with a fork. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 30 minutes.

  • Whisk together ricotta, sugar, orange zest, and salt in a large bowl. Pour mixture into cooled tart shell. Place 1 strawberry in center of ricotta mixture with pointed end facing up. Cut remaining strawberries in half lengthwise, and arrange strawberry halves in concentric circles around center strawberry, leaning pointed end of strawberries inward. Refrigerate tart while preparing glaze.

  • Bring strawberry jelly and orange juice to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring constantly, until jelly has loosened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and set aside to cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Brush jelly mixture lightly over strawberries. Refrigerate tart 1 hour; remove from pan just before serving.

© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/01/2021