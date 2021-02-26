There's no better way to welcome warm, sunny days than with our easy Strawberry Tart. Simply a flaky crust stacked with a zesty ricotta and fresh, glazed strawberries, this spring dessert is as straightforward as it comes. But just because its assembly is modest doesn't mean its construction isn't brilliant. Store-bought piecrust keeps things simple, but you're welcome to substitute a favorite homemade crust if you have the extra time. From there, the faintly sweet ricotta acts as a creamy, somewhat tart base to the berries, and a hint of orange from the jelly and juice simmered glaze hits on the very top. While everything can be prepared separately a day or two in advance, we don't recommend assembling until right before serving. Consider serving to a hungry crowd too; this recipe is best enjoyed the same day it's prepared. You may find the crust begins to soften the next day.