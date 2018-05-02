Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake Recipe
This reader recipe is not only a moist, crowd-pleasing pound cake – it's also got a beautifully swirled presentation. Pound cakes are a classic Southern dessert that find their way onto tables of all occasions. A thick slice is the perfect way to welcome new neighbors, cheer up a friend, or feed a crowd at the church potluck, and you won't need to worry about frosting cake layers or transporting a delicate dessert. In this recipe, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar, and the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual. Fresh strawberries and whipping cream are a bright, colorful garnish for this pound cake. For the strawberry swirl, we used pre-made strawberry glaze for convenience. Dollop the glaze in layers throughout the pound cake batter to achieve this marbled look, and watch guests swoon as you cut into the cake.