Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake Recipe

This reader recipe is not only a moist, crowd-pleasing pound cake – it's also got a beautifully swirled presentation. Pound cakes are a classic Southern dessert that find their way onto tables of all occasions. A thick slice is the perfect way to welcome new neighbors, cheer up a friend, or feed a crowd at the church potluck, and you won't need to worry about frosting cake layers or transporting a delicate dessert. In this recipe, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar, and the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual. Fresh strawberries and whipping cream are a bright, colorful garnish for this pound cake. For the strawberry swirl, we used pre-made strawberry glaze for convenience. Dollop the glaze in layers throughout the pound cake batter to achieve this marbled look, and watch guests swoon as you cut into the cake.

By Southern Living

total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Beat butter at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add cream cheese, beating until creamy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

  • Gradually add flour to butter mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition, stopping to scrape bowl as needed. Stir in almond and vanilla extracts. Pour one-third of batter into a greased and floured 10-inch (14-cup) tube pan (about 2 2/3 cups batter). Dollop 8 rounded teaspoonfuls strawberry glaze over batter, and swirl with a wooden skewer. Repeat procedure once, and top with remaining third of batter.

  • Bake at 350° for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack, and cool completely (about 1 hour).

  • NOTE: We tested with Marzetti Glaze for Strawberries.

