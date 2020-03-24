Strawberry-Spinach Salad Recipe

Nothing says "It's spring!' like a fresh strawberry and spinach salad. Served with grilled chicken, a pork tenderloin, or boiled shrimp, a strawberry and spinach salad is a light and easy way to add healthy fruit and vegetables to your menu. Spring is strawberry season and, since it is way-too-short, head to the farmers' markets and buy these juicy jewels by the pound and bake your favorite strawberry desserts. It's tempting to buy a box of the huge berries that flood the produce aisle of grocery stores during winter, but the out-of-season picks may look good, but they just don't deliver on taste. Strawberries harvested before they ripen might turn a bit more red after they are picked, but they will never get any sweeter. The key to the fruit's deliciousness? Give them time under the sun in the fields to ripen—from cap to tip—and develop its unmistakable scent. When selecting berries, aroma, not color, is a sure sign of good flavor, so follow your nose to find the cream of the crop. If you don't use all the berries immediately, it is a good idea to freeze strawberries so you can enjoy a taste of spring in the middle of winter. Just before freezing, gently wash berries in cool water, and pat them dry with paper towels. Remove and discard stems, leaves, and any under-ripe or damaged fruit. For a quick freeze, place whole berries in a single layer on a jelly-roll pan; freeze until firm. Pack into zip-top plastic freezer bags, leaving 1-inch headspace. Squeeze out excess air; seal and freeze up to 8 months.