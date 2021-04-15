Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Not much effort is needed for this pretty (and delicious) dessert.
Just stir and scoop. That's pretty much all it takes to make this Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake, a dessert so elegant that it will be the star of your Mother's Day dessert spread. Forget everything you know about strawberry shortcake: This updated version of a classic spring dessert boasts balanced, scrumptious flavors and a soft, delicate texture.
In this recipe, we incorporate strawberries both into the extra-tender biscuit base and the topping, giving you with double the fruit. The strawberries baked right into the biscuits gives them a texture and flavor similar to a scone. While the biscuits cool, the strawberry topping macerates at room temperature—the sugar tenderizes the fruit, making the strawberries super soft and juicy. The tops of the biscuits are crunchy from the sanding sugar, which provides a fun textural contrast to the sweet, juicy berries, tangy whipped mascarpone cream, and soft biscuits.
Mascarpone (a spreadable Italian cheese that's sold in tubs in the dairy aisle) makes the whipped cream rich and tangy. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute crème fraiche. While we love this recipe with strawberries, you can really use any berry in this dish. This dessert is best made and enjoyed day-of—but luckily, it doesn't take much muscle grease to throw together.