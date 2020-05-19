Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
Raise your hand if, without fail, you chose the strawberry shortcake ice cream option every time the ice cream truck rolled around your neighborhood? Same here. That first bite into the strawberry ice cream smothered in crumbled cake coating just tasted like summer. The Southern Living Test Kitchen was so inspired by those fruity desserts that we developed our own version of these anytime sweet treats. Our ingredient list is quite simple (shortbread cookies, butter, vanilla ice cream, strawberry ice cream, freeze dried strawberries), and makes sixteen delicious Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars. These creamy, berry treats are perfect for backyard cookouts, family reunions, or an unexpected Fourth of July surprise for kids – and those kids at heart.