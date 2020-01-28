Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
The first bite of a fresh-picked, super juicy strawberry means spring has finally arrived in the South. When the overflowing bushels of ruby red strawberries land on the counters of the Southern Living Test Kitchen, you can expect to see the sweet gems baked into biscuits, whipped into jams, sprinkled over salads, tossed into smoothies, and layered onto cakes. Recipes that celebrate the best of springtime in the South. The most quintessential treat of them all is the homemade strawberry shortcake, which you'll frequently spot at celebrations, from brunches and showers to weddings and graduations. It's easy to make and always a crowd-pleaser. The Test Kitchen pros decided it was finally time to turn this classic dessert into its own ice cream flavor: a rich and creamy vanilla base studded with strawberry chunks and angel food cake cubes. Top a few scoops with fresh strawberry slices and enjoy at a special occasion or on the porch for a mid-afternoon treat.