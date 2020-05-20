Enjoy what our Test Kitchen calls "the fresh and light flavors of summer" with this Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake. Whether it's Pecan Pie Brownies or Glazed Donut Buttermilk Cake, we love a dessert mashup, and this winning recipe combines the flavors of classic strawberry shortcake and cheesecake. This creamy cheesecake is nestled in a buttery shortbread crust and surrounded by fluffy lady fingers. Top it with fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream to make it even prettier and more delicious. A slow-cooker liner is going to be your new best friend when baking cheesecakes, as it's the best way to avoid the water bath from leaking into the springform pan. Don't ignore the step that tells you to leave the oven door open slightly; it's best for our Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake to be introduced to temperature changes subtly to yield the best texture possible. Because it needs to chill for a long time, this Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert for summertime. This beautiful cheesecake will be your next baking project feat.