This snack cake takes "rosé all day" to a whole new level. Snack cakes are meant to be eaten at any time of day, from breakfast to dessert, and this Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake couldn't be simpler to toss together. With only 15 minutes of active time, this cake comes together entirely in one bowl—all you have to do is wash the bowl between making the cake batter and the frosting.

This fruity snack cake is ethereally light and fluffy—and did we mention that it's pretty in pink? Freeze-dried strawberries and rosé wine bring a lovely pink hue to this simple snack cake. The flavor of the wine comes through in the finished cake, giving it a light, spritzy taste. Instead of using flavored gelatin, this pink dessert is made with freeze-dried strawberries, which have a vibrant color and more concentrated flavor. The freeze-fried fruit works alongside cream cheese to brighten up the sweet buttercream. Can't find freeze-dried strawberries? Feel free to substitute freeze-dried raspberries instead (they'll give you the same pink color).