Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

A rosé dessert? Yes, please!

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

active:
15 mins
bake:
25 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
1 (8-inch) cake
This snack cake takes "rosé all day" to a whole new level. Snack cakes are meant to be eaten at any time of day, from breakfast to dessert, and this Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake couldn't be simpler to toss together. With only 15 minutes of active time, this cake comes together entirely in one bowl—all you have to do is wash the bowl between making the cake batter and the frosting.

This fruity snack cake is ethereally light and fluffy—and did we mention that it's pretty in pink? Freeze-dried strawberries and rosé wine bring a lovely pink hue to this simple snack cake. The flavor of the wine comes through in the finished cake, giving it a light, spritzy taste. Instead of using flavored gelatin, this pink dessert is made with freeze-dried strawberries, which have a vibrant color and more concentrated flavor. The freeze-fried fruit works alongside cream cheese to brighten up the sweet buttercream. Can't find freeze-dried strawberries? Feel free to substitute freeze-dried raspberries instead (they'll give you the same pink color).

Since this cake only uses freeze-dried fruit, not relying on the fresh produce of the season, it will be consistently delicious year-round (although fresh strawberries would make a lovely garnish for this cake). If you fear that the cake might be boozy, don't worry: The rosé is mixed right into the cake batter, so the alcohol cooks off while baking, imparting the sponge with a slight effervescence.

Ingredients

Cake
Frosting

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. Process freeze-dried strawberries in a mini food processor until powdered, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Measure 3 tablespoons powdered strawberries into a medium bowl (reserve remaining powdered strawberries in the food processor for Frosting). Add flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt to bowl. Using a spoon, make a well in center of flour mixture, and pour rosé wine, oil, and vanilla into well. Crack egg into rosé mixture. Pierce egg using tip of a whisk, and lightly beat together. Fold egg mixture into flour mixture to form a smooth batter.

  • Spread batter evenly in prepared baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 28 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool in pan 5 minutes. Using parchment paper overhang, lift Cake from pan and transfer to a wire rack. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Prepare the Frosting: Wash and dry the bowl. Place butter, cream cheese, and salt in bowl, and beat with an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add reserved powdered strawberries, and beat on medium-high speed until thoroughly combined, about 1 minute. Add powdered sugar, and beat on low speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Spread Frosting over cooled Cake.

