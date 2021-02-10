Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated

A match made in heaven. Start your morning with this spring-inspired sweet treat.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
bake:
50 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Wake up to cake. When we have a chance to disguise cake as breakfast, we take it, no questions asked. Sure, we love our egg and bacon-loaded breakfast casseroles and savory stratas, but there's no better way to start your morning than with a sweet treat. Our Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake fits the bill. A ribbon of tangy strawberry-rhubarb filling runs through this buttery, crumb-topped breakfast treat.

This Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake makes the most out of two coveted spring fruits: Strawberries and rhubarb. From the sweetness of the strawberries to the tart, sour flavor of the rhubarb, these fruits are a match made in heaven. Since both fruits are very watery, macerating them a few minutes ahead of time sets you up for success. Coating the fruit in sugar and allowing it to sit for 10 minutes helps to remove some of the liquid while also tenderizing the fruit, preventing your cake from becoming soggy. If rhubarb and strawberries aren't in season, feel free to substitute frozen.

In our households, we use our cast-iron skillets for just about everything, from searing steak to baking stunning desserts. If you're worried that the cake might absorb savory flavors from the skillet, line the pan with parchment paper.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together cinnamon, ½ cup of the flour, and ¾ cup of the sugar in a medium bowl. Using your fingers or a fork, cut cold butter into sugar mixture until coarse crumbs form, leaving some larger pieces. Chill until ready to use.

    Advertisement

  • Spray a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with baking spray. Stir together strawberries, rhubarb, and ¼ cup of the sugar in a medium bowl. Let sit, stirring occasionally, until macerated, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat softened butter and remaining ¾ cup sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Beat in egg until blended. Stir together baking powder, kosher salt, and remaining 2 cups flour in a medium bowl until combined. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture.

  • Drain liquid from macerated fruit, reserving liquid for another use. Gently fold fruit into batter. Spoon into prepared skillet, smoothing top with a spatula. Sprinkle evenly with sugar mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool 30 minutes before slicing. Serve warm, or cool completely.

Tips

If you’re worried that the cake might absorb savory flavors from the skillet, line the pan with parchment paper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/14/2021