Wake up to cake. When we have a chance to disguise cake as breakfast, we take it, no questions asked. Sure, we love our egg and bacon-loaded breakfast casseroles and savory stratas, but there's no better way to start your morning than with a sweet treat. Our Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake fits the bill. A ribbon of tangy strawberry-rhubarb filling runs through this buttery, crumb-topped breakfast treat.

This Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake makes the most out of two coveted spring fruits: Strawberries and rhubarb. From the sweetness of the strawberries to the tart, sour flavor of the rhubarb, these fruits are a match made in heaven. Since both fruits are very watery, macerating them a few minutes ahead of time sets you up for success. Coating the fruit in sugar and allowing it to sit for 10 minutes helps to remove some of the liquid while also tenderizing the fruit, preventing your cake from becoming soggy. If rhubarb and strawberries aren't in season, feel free to substitute frozen.