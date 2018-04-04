Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie Recipe
Remember that strawberry-pretzel salad that showed up at every church supper? We've turned it into your new favorite pie with a salty-sweet pretzel crust and added zip from rhubarb. We all love our classic desserts, but sometimes it is fun to change them up a bit and create something new. The frozen strawberries used in the traditional recipe are fine if it is the middle of winter but, since plump, fresh berries available at the Farmers' Market, we thought they would make a delicious change to this pie.