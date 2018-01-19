Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie Recipe

Summer's favorite pie.

By Mary Allen Perry

active:
30 mins
total:
10 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
This chilled, creamy strawberry icebox pie is the dessert equivalent of a swimming hole--so refreshing you can't help but dive in. Serve with lightly sweetened, sliced strawberries.

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together first 3 ingredients; firmly press on bottom, up sides, and onto lip of a lightly greased 10-inch pie plate. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven to a wire rack, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • Process strawberries in a food processor until finely chopped, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.

  • Beat condensed milk and next 2 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. (Use the whisk attachment if using a stand mixer.) Add strawberries; beat at low speed just until blended. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Beat ¾ cup whipping cream at high speed until soft peaks form; gently fold whipped cream into strawberry mixture. Spoon into prepared crust. Cover and freeze 8 to 12 hours or until firm.

  • Beat remaining 1 ¼ cups whipping cream at high speed until foamy; gradually add granulated sugar, beating until soft peaks form. Spread over pie. Freeze 1 hour or until whipped cream is firm.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/10/2022