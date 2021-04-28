Strawberry Piña Coladas

Rating: Unrated

This mini vacation in a glass is just what the doctor ordered.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Whether you're relaxing on the beach or simply looking to get into a vacation state of mind, this Strawberry Piña Colada is for you. The rosy, red sipper requires little to no forethought or time–just 10 minutes to be exact. Simply chop up some fresh strawberries and pineapple, and you're halfway there. A few zaps in a good, heavy-duty blender, and the texture will be smooth enough to rival any restaurant or pool bar drink. If you're not sure where to find Coco Lopez, be sure to check the aisle in your grocery store that stocks bloody mary mix, margarita mix, and other mixers like soda water and tonic water.

As with any tropical cocktail, the garnish is just as important as the drink. We think a nice pineapple wedge or whole berry on the rim of your cup is just the right touch, but a skewer of fruit would be a welcomed finish too.

If you're looking for a light family treat, you can also serve these piña coladas for dessert without the alcohol.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ice cubes, halved strawberries, chopped pineapple, cream of coconut, lime juice, and rum (if using) in a blender. Process until smooth, 30 to 45 seconds. Pour evenly into 2 rocks or Collins glasses. Garnish each glass with a strawberry and a pineapple wedge. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/29/2021