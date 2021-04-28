Strawberry Piña Coladas
This mini vacation in a glass is just what the doctor ordered.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Whether you're relaxing on the beach or simply looking to get into a vacation state of mind, this Strawberry Piña Colada is for you. The rosy, red sipper requires little to no forethought or time–just 10 minutes to be exact. Simply chop up some fresh strawberries and pineapple, and you're halfway there. A few zaps in a good, heavy-duty blender, and the texture will be smooth enough to rival any restaurant or pool bar drink. If you're not sure where to find Coco Lopez, be sure to check the aisle in your grocery store that stocks bloody mary mix, margarita mix, and other mixers like soda water and tonic water.
As with any tropical cocktail, the garnish is just as important as the drink. We think a nice pineapple wedge or whole berry on the rim of your cup is just the right touch, but a skewer of fruit would be a welcomed finish too.
If you're looking for a light family treat, you can also serve these piña coladas for dessert without the alcohol.