Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo Recipe
This simple dessert earned high marks from our Test Kitchen for its gorgeous colors and bright flavors. Creamy mango sorbet is a delightful match for strawberry ice cream. Make this beauty up to 5 days before serving. Semifreddo, an Italian word meaning "half cold," refers to any of the various chilled or partially frozen deserts, including cakes, ice creams, and custards. A little dressier than a plain bowl of ice cream and bursting with the flavors of the season, this Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo will be an instant hit when you serve it at baby showers, bridal teas, or Sunday suppers with the family. Since you can make it in advance and keep chilled until serving, your party preparations become much easier.