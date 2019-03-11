Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo Recipe

This simple dessert earned high marks from our Test Kitchen for its gorgeous colors and bright flavors. Creamy mango sorbet is a delightful match for strawberry ice cream. Make this beauty up to 5 days before serving. Semifreddo, an Italian word meaning "half cold," refers to any of the various chilled or partially frozen deserts, including cakes, ice creams, and custards. A little dressier than a plain bowl of ice cream and bursting with the flavors of the season, this Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo will be an instant hit when you serve it at baby showers, bridal teas, or Sunday suppers with the family. Since you can make it in advance and keep chilled until serving, your party preparations become much easier.

By Pam Lolley

active:
30 mins
total:
5 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line bottom and sides of an 8 1⁄2- x 4-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, allowing 4 to 5 inches to extend over all sides.

  • Beat 1⁄2 cup of the heavy cream with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form. Gently stir lemon juice into softened strawberry ice cream, and gently fold in whipped cream. Spread mixture into prepared pan, smoothing with a small offset spatula. Freeze 1 hour.

  • Beat remaining 1⁄2 cup heavy cream on high speed until soft peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream into softened mango sorbet. Spread mixture over strawberry mixture in loaf pan, smoothing with a small offset spatula, and sprinkle with cookie crumbs.

  • Pull excess plastic wrap at sides tightly over cake, gently pressing down on cookie crumbs. Freeze 4 to 24 hours.

  • Lift semifreddo from pan, using plastic wrap as handles, and transfer, crumb side down, to a serving plate. Garnish with diced mango and sliced strawberries. Cut semifreddo into 8 slices, using a serrated knife dipped in hot water and wiped dry.

