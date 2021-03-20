Dazzle your crowd with a strawberry-lemonade inspired dessert that's made for sunny days. Our Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes starts with a box of white cake mix, but a touch of lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla transform your mix into a bright cupcake that tastes completely homemade. We top the lightly yellow-colored, lemony cake with a swirl of from-scratch strawberry frosting for a delicate berry touch that's sweet without being too sugary. It's made with strawberry jam, which is a wonderful way to import flavor without having to puree and boil a syrup from fresh fruit. Garnish with fresh berries, lemon slices, or pink and yellow sprinkles and serve alongside a tall glass of lemonade for a spring or summer treat.