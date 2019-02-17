Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
If you're looking for the perfect cake for a summertime celebration, this Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake is the one. Made with tender lemony cake layers spread with a tangy Strawberry-Lemonade Jam, the cake is frosted with a dreamy Strawberry Frosting made with fresh berries and a drop of pink food coloring. You can assemble this beautiful cake up to two days ahead and store at room temperature. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil.