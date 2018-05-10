Strawberry Kuchen Recipe
The Southern dessert canon is loaded with sweet treats that represent cultural influences that have swept through our region, specifically in Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas. As a result, we've been spoiled by a number of treats including kuchen, a German word meaning "cake." In her book, Cake: A Slice of History, food historian Alysa Levene explains that German immigrants were fond of social occasions that called for coffee and cake. "The German style of kaffe und kuchen was part of Irma Rombauer's family heritage and explains the heavy presence of German cakes in The Joy of Cooking," she writes. While some types of kuchen are more bread-like and made with a yeasted dough, our version has a tender, fluffy crumb and a dimpled top covered with strawberries and almonds.