Strawberry season is way too short, so make the most of these sweet and juicy springtime gems while there is still time. A classic strawberry dessert is always welcome at special occasions. For your next family dinner, your guests will be pleased when you serve a Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake. Take this Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie to the church potluck and there won't be any leftovers. For a simple dessert on a busy weeknight, whip up a batch of Classic Strawberry Shortcakes.You can enjoy the flavor of strawberries beyond the season by making a batch of homemade strawberry jam. With this recipe, instead of using the long, traditional method of canning using a water bath, you simply store the jam in the refrigerator. Choose the prettiest strawberries you can find, free from blemishes, then hull and chop them into a large saucepan. Add granulated sugar and cook until sugar is dissolved. Lemon juice is added for two reasons: it lowers the pH level, which allows the jam to "set," and it also helps prevent the growth of bacteria. This is definitely an important step if you are making jams and jellies that will be stored on a shelf for a long period of time. Once the candy thermometer reaches the desired temperature, ladle the hot jam into your sterilized canning jars. Cover the jars with lids, let cool, then store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.