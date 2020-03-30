Strawberry Ice Cream in a Bag
Get the kids in the kitchen—and get out some of their energy— with this fun ice cream in a bag recipe.
Recipe Summary
Homemade ice cream is more than enough to make any Southerner's heart soar, but this recipe takes things to a whole new level. This velvety treat is made in a zip-top bag!
It all starts with six simple ingredients that are probably in your kitchen already. We opted for a fresh strawberry flavor, but you can transform the ice cream into chocolate or vanilla.
If you're going for vanilla, omit the strawberries, and increase the vanilla to two teaspoons and the sugar to three tablespoons. If you're a chocolate fan, omit the strawberries and add two tablespoons of chocolate syrup.
This is an excellent recipe to get the kids involved. Once the ingredients are combined in the bag, you have to shake vigorously until the mixture is thick and chilled—and that's where the kids come in. Give this fun and interactive recipe a try, and let us know what you think in the reviews.