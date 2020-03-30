Strawberry Ice Cream in a Bag

Get the kids in the kitchen—and get out some of their energy— with this fun ice cream in a bag recipe.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves: 2 (serving size: about 1 cup)
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Homemade ice cream is more than enough to make any Southerner's heart soar, but this recipe takes things to a whole new level. This velvety treat is made in a zip-top bag!

It all starts with six simple ingredients that are probably in your kitchen already. We opted for a fresh strawberry flavor, but you can transform the ice cream into chocolate or vanilla.

If you're going for vanilla, omit the strawberries, and increase the vanilla to two teaspoons and the sugar to three tablespoons. If you're a chocolate fan, omit the strawberries and add two tablespoons of chocolate syrup.

This is an excellent recipe to get the kids involved. Once the ingredients are combined in the bag, you have to shake vigorously until the mixture is thick and chilled—and that's where the kids come in. Give this fun and interactive recipe a try, and let us know what you think in the reviews.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine ice and salt in a gallon zip-top bag; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine half and half, sugar, vanilla, and strawberries in a quart zip-top bag; seal tightly. Place quart bag inside gallon bag; seal. Cover gallon bag in a kitchen towel.

  • Shake vigorously until half and half mixture is thick and chilled, about 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from bag to serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/20/2022