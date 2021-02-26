Strawberry Galette 

Strawberry season can’t come soon enough.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Whether you're celebrating a special event or simply in the mood to make the most of your farmers' market hull, this easy Strawberry Galette is sure to please. Practically a pie without the stress, a galette makes the most of a messy, open fold and lets the filling take center stage. Store-bought piecrust makes this no-fuss dessert even more approachable. A refrigerated piecrust creates a crunchy envelope that holds its structure under the strawberry filling; however, if you have a favorite homemade piecrust and a little extra time, you're welcome to substitute. While baking, some liquid from the strawberries may seep out from the sides, but it's no cause for concern. Just peel off any dried strawberry juice when your galette is finished baking. To plate, transfer the whole parchment paper and galette to a platter and gently loosen the galette from the paper. Slowly slide the parchment paper from underneath the galette.

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine strawberries, cornstarch, salt, cloves, and 2 tablespoons of the sugar in a medium bowl; tossing to coat.

  • Unroll piecrust on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Arrange strawberry mixture in center of crust in an even layer, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border around edges. Fold edges of crust toward center over strawberries, pleating as needed.

  • Brush dough edges with milk, and sprinkle edges and filling with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly, about 15 minutes. Drizzle with honey, and serve warm.

