Whether you're celebrating a special event or simply in the mood to make the most of your farmers' market hull, this easy Strawberry Galette is sure to please. Practically a pie without the stress, a galette makes the most of a messy, open fold and lets the filling take center stage. Store-bought piecrust makes this no-fuss dessert even more approachable. A refrigerated piecrust creates a crunchy envelope that holds its structure under the strawberry filling; however, if you have a favorite homemade piecrust and a little extra time, you're welcome to substitute. While baking, some liquid from the strawberries may seep out from the sides, but it's no cause for concern. Just peel off any dried strawberry juice when your galette is finished baking. To plate, transfer the whole parchment paper and galette to a platter and gently loosen the galette from the paper. Slowly slide the parchment paper from underneath the galette.