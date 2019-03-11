Strawberry Fool Recipe
This simple take on a classic British dessert requires only a handful of ingredients and can be thrown together at a moment's notice—in short, it's one of our favorite kinds of desserts. Best of all, it doesn't even require perfect strawberries in the fruit puree. Overripe or even bruised berries can be put to good use in this recipe. Reserve your best-looking berries for the sliced topping. And feel free to swap out the crushed butter cookies for ginger snaps, graham crackers, or chocolate wafer cookies. You'd be a fool not to try this one.