Strawberry Fool Recipe

This simple take on a classic British dessert requires only a handful of ingredients and can be thrown together at a moment's notice—in short, it's one of our favorite kinds of desserts. Best of all, it doesn't even require perfect strawberries in the fruit puree. Overripe or even bruised berries can be put to good use in this recipe. Reserve your best-looking berries for the sliced topping. And feel free to swap out the crushed butter cookies for ginger snaps, graham crackers, or chocolate wafer cookies. You'd be a fool not to try this one.

By Southern Living





active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Puree the chopped strawberries and sugar in a food processor or blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Use a spatula to gently fold the berry puree into the whipped cream. Divide the berry-whipped cream mixture evenly among 4 small dessert bowls or glasses. Top servings evenly with sliced berries and crushed butter cookies. Serve immediately.

