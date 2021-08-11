Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake

Rating: Unrated

You only need five ingredients for this chilly dessert to satisfy any sweet tooth.

By Joy Howard

Gallery

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
freeze:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

You'll only need five (yes, five!) ingredients to make this frozen delight inspired by the ready-made cakes you can find at your local ice cream shop. Here, tucked between the layers of strawberry and vanilla ice cream is a sweet surprise of crisp rice cereal and freeze-dried strawberries which gives the layer its berry-filled flavor. Just as the short ingredient list suggests, assembling the cake is simple too, with most of the prep time taken up by waiting for the ice cream to set.

If your local grocery store doesn't carry freeze-dried strawberries (not to be confused with dried strawberries which are soft and not crunchy), you can often find them at health food stores or even order them online. The freeze-drying process makes the fruit extra lightweight, so the berries are often packaged in small bags—sometimes less than an ounce each, which will be more than enough for this recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. In small bowl, toss together the cereal, sugar, and freeze-dried strawberries. Evenly spread 2 cups of the vanilla ice cream over the bottom of the pan. Scatter on half of the strawberry mixture and gently press into place. Freeze 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Evenly spread the vanilla ice cream over the strawberry layer. Add the remaining strawberry mixture on top and press in place. Freeze 1 hour more.

  • Spread on the remaining 2 cups vanilla ice cream and cover with plastic. Freeze until solid, about 8 hours. To serve, use the parchment to lift the cake out of the pan and slice. Serve immediately with fresh strawberries if you like.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/11/2021