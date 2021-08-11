Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake
You only need five ingredients for this chilly dessert to satisfy any sweet tooth.
You'll only need five (yes, five!) ingredients to make this frozen delight inspired by the ready-made cakes you can find at your local ice cream shop. Here, tucked between the layers of strawberry and vanilla ice cream is a sweet surprise of crisp rice cereal and freeze-dried strawberries which gives the layer its berry-filled flavor. Just as the short ingredient list suggests, assembling the cake is simple too, with most of the prep time taken up by waiting for the ice cream to set.
If your local grocery store doesn't carry freeze-dried strawberries (not to be confused with dried strawberries which are soft and not crunchy), you can often find them at health food stores or even order them online. The freeze-drying process makes the fruit extra lightweight, so the berries are often packaged in small bags—sometimes less than an ounce each, which will be more than enough for this recipe.