Strawberry Crêpes

This simple recipe will make any morning feel fancy.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Golden, paper-thin crêpes might look difficult, but they're just pancakes, and we know we can handle pancakes. The trick is to buzz up the batter in a blender to make sure it's perfectly smooth and then it rest before making the crêpes. That resting period is crucial, so don't skip it. It hydrates the flour and allows the eggs to marry into the rest of the ingredients. Fully ripe strawberries are naturally sweet and fragrant, but they're even tastier with a light dressing made from honey, lemon, and a splash of Lillet Blanc, a citrusy French aperitif wine. Whether served for breakfast or dessert, this dish is sure to impress.

Ingredients

Crêpes
Honeyed Strawberries

Directions

  • Prepare the Crêpes: Combine milk, ⅓ cup water, eggs, sugar, and salt in a blender; blend on medium speed until smooth, about 10 seconds. Add flour, and blend until smooth, about 5 seconds. Add lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of the melted butter; pulse until incorporated, about 3 (1-second) pulses. Cover blender, and place in refrigerator; let rest 20 minutes.

  • Prepare the Honeyed Strawberries: While batter rests, combine strawberries, honey, lemon juice, salt, and, if desired, Lillet blanc in a medium bowl; stir to combine. Let stand, stirring occasionally, to soften strawberries and release juices, at least 15 minutes and up to 30 minutes.

  • Remove crêpe batter from refrigerator. Heat a small (6-inch) nonstick skillet or crêpe pan over medium. Add ½ teaspoon of the melted butter, and swirl to coat skillet. Add 1½ tablespoons batter, and swirl to coat skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until bottom is lightly golden and top is still a little moist, about 1 minute. Swirl skillet to loosen crêpe, and gently flip using a spatula and your fingers. Cook until golden, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining butter and batter. 

  • Serve crêpes immediately with Honeyed Strawberries and, if desired, whipped cream.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/02/2022