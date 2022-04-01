Strawberry Crêpes
This simple recipe will make any morning feel fancy.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Golden, paper-thin crêpes might look difficult, but they're just pancakes, and we know we can handle pancakes. The trick is to buzz up the batter in a blender to make sure it's perfectly smooth and then it rest before making the crêpes. That resting period is crucial, so don't skip it. It hydrates the flour and allows the eggs to marry into the rest of the ingredients. Fully ripe strawberries are naturally sweet and fragrant, but they're even tastier with a light dressing made from honey, lemon, and a splash of Lillet Blanc, a citrusy French aperitif wine. Whether served for breakfast or dessert, this dish is sure to impress.