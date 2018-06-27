Strawberry Cream Pie Recipe

A down-home pie with uptown flair. Nestled in a chocolate cookie-crumb crust, French pastry cream and jewel-bright berries update the classic in all the right ways. Red currant jelly spiked with orange liqueur adds a sophisticated finish. Yes, it looks too good to eat, but don't let that stop you.

By Mary Allen Perry

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate. Whisk together the first 3 ingredients and 2/3 cup of the sugar in a medium-size heavy saucepan. Whisk together the half-and-half and the next 2 ingredients in a small bowl; gradually add to the cornstarch mixture, whisking constantly.

  • Bring to a boil over medium, whisking constantly, and cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Remove from the heat, and transfer to a bowl; cover and chill 4 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Pulse the wafer cookies and chopped chocolate in a food processor 8 to 10 times or until finely crushed. Stir together the cookie crumb mixture, melted butter, and remaining 1/3 cup sugar; firmly press the mixture on the bottom, up sides, and onto lip of the prepared pie plate.

  • Bake at 350˚F for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • Spoon the chilled half-and-half mixture into the prepared crust. Cut 8 to 10 strawberries in half, and arrange around the outer edge of the pie (leaving tops on, if desired); hull and slice the remaining strawberries, and arrange in the center of the pie.

  • Cook the jelly in a small saucepan over medium 2 to 3 minutes or until melted. Remove from the heat, and stir in the liqueur. Brush the jelly mixture gently over the strawberries. Chill, uncovered, 30 minutes.

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

