Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

A quick, easy spring dessert anyone can make.

By Nicole Hopper

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 15 mins
active:
15 mins
Servings:
10
There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place butter in a 13- x 9-inch glass or ceramic baking dish. Place in preheating oven until butter is melted, about 6 minutes. Remove from oven, and gently swirl until butter coats bottom of dish.

  • Combine cream cheese and 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar in a medium bowl. Mix with a rubber spatula until smooth; set aside. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and remaining 1 cup granulated sugar in a large bowl. Gradually add milk and vanilla, whisking just until combined.

  • Pour batter over melted butter in prepared baking dish. Do not stir butter into batter. Arrange strawberries in a single layer over batter; scatter tablespoonfuls of cream cheese mixture over strawberries. Bake in preheated oven until top is golden and edges are bubbling, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack, about 20 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar, and serve warm.

