Naturally flavored with fresh strawberries, this strawberry cake uses no artificial flavors or colorings to make something that truly honors this most beloved summer berry. The rich sour cream cake batter is filled with pieces of strawberries that have been coated in flour to ensure that they are evenly suspended throughout the cake. The cake batter is then covered in a topping that is both crumbly and buttery—as the cake bakes, the topping melds with the cake batter, making two distinct layers of rich strawberry cake and a slightly crunchy topping. By baking the cake in a rectangular baking pan, you allow for this cake to be cut into squares and served as a single layer (so you don't have to fuss with several layers or frosting). By simply scooping on freshly whipped cream and fresh strawberries, you have an all-too-easy and elegant Strawberry and Cream Cake that any guest is sure to remember.