Strawberry and Cream Cake

Naturally flavored with fresh strawberries, this strawberry cake uses no artificial flavors or colorings to make something that truly honors this most beloved summer berry. The rich sour cream cake batter is filled with pieces of strawberries that have been coated in flour to ensure that they are evenly suspended throughout the cake. The cake batter is then covered in a topping that is both crumbly and buttery—as the cake bakes, the topping melds with the cake batter, making two distinct layers of rich strawberry cake and a slightly crunchy topping. By baking the cake in a rectangular baking pan, you allow for this cake to be cut into squares and served as a single layer (so you don't have to fuss with several layers or frosting). By simply scooping on freshly whipped cream and fresh strawberries, you have an all-too-easy and elegant Strawberry and Cream Cake that any guest is sure to remember.

By Micah A Leal

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Ingredients

Cake
Cake Topping
Garnish

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with butter; set aside.

  • Combine 2 1/2 cups flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • In the bowl of a mixer, cream together butter and sugar until lightened, about 3 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, waiting for each to incorporate before adding the next. Beat for another 2 minutes. Add vanilla extract and sour cream and stir until fully combined. Add dry ingredients and mix until there are no pockets of flour.

  • Coat the chopped strawberries in the additional 1 tablespoon of flour. Gently fold flour-coated strawberries into cake batter. Evenly spread cake batter in prepared baking pan.

  • In mixer, cream together butter and sugar for Cake Topping. Add flour, cinnamon, and salt. Beat until the mixture resembles coarse wet sand. Sprinkle Cake topping evenly across Cake batter. Bake until lightly golden on the surface and a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Allow to cool completely before cutting into squares and serving with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

