Strawberry-Coconut Paletas Recipe

Never had a paleta? Get ready for a real treat! These Mexican ice pops are made with fresh fruit, nuts, spices, and other ingredients for a colorful and flavorful frozen dessert on a stick. San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez came up with this delicious strawberry-coconut paleta, which is made with fresh berries, unsweetened coconut flakes, and a little lemon juice and sugar. It's as simple as can be to make. All you need is a blender and six (2 1/2-oz.) plastic frozen pop molds. First, puree the berries, then stir in the coconut flakes, sugar, and lemon juice. Then pour the liquid into the molds and freeze. Be sure to freeze the popsicles for at least 3 to 5 hours, or even overnight, to make sure they are frozen completely. To release these frozen treats from the molds, run under warm water. Kids and adults will love these refreshing popsicles. Instead of the usual popsicles or ice cream, serve these refreshing Strawberry-Coconut Paletas at a Cinco de Mayo party, backyard barbecue, or any warm-weather gathering. When the weather gets warmer and days get longer, you'll be looking for these frozen treats to keep you cool. You and your guests will be very glad you did!

By Johnny Hernandez

Gallery

Credit: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Makes 6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process 3 3/4 cups halved, hulled fresh strawberries in a blender until smooth. Pour strawberry puree through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, and press to extract juice from solids; discard solids.

    Advertisement

  • Add 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes, and 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice to strawberry puree; stir until sugar is dissolved.

  • Pour mixture evenly into 6 (2 1/2-oz.) plastic frozen pop molds. Top with lids, and insert pop sticks, leaving 2 inches of each stick exposed. Freeze paletas until firm, 3 to 5 hours or overnight.

Test Kitchen TIp

To release paletas from molds, hold each mold under warm running water for about 10 seconds.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022