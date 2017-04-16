Strawberry-Coconut Paletas Recipe

Never had a paleta? Get ready for a real treat! These Mexican ice pops are made with fresh fruit, nuts, spices, and other ingredients for a colorful and flavorful frozen dessert on a stick. San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez came up with this delicious strawberry-coconut paleta, which is made with fresh berries, unsweetened coconut flakes, and a little lemon juice and sugar. It's as simple as can be to make. All you need is a blender and six (2 1/2-oz.) plastic frozen pop molds. First, puree the berries, then stir in the coconut flakes, sugar, and lemon juice. Then pour the liquid into the molds and freeze. Be sure to freeze the popsicles for at least 3 to 5 hours, or even overnight, to make sure they are frozen completely. To release these frozen treats from the molds, run under warm water. Kids and adults will love these refreshing popsicles. Instead of the usual popsicles or ice cream, serve these refreshing Strawberry-Coconut Paletas at a Cinco de Mayo party, backyard barbecue, or any warm-weather gathering. When the weather gets warmer and days get longer, you'll be looking for these frozen treats to keep you cool. You and your guests will be very glad you did!