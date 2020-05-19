Strawberry Cobbler
Nothing says classic summertime treat quite like a fruit-filled cobbler. The first spotting of red, juicy strawberries at the farmer's market has us dreaming about all the creative ways to use these sweet gems, from topping salads and churning ice cream to stacking shortcakes and baking cobblers. This easy recipe starts with two quarts of strawberries, butter, whipping cream, and granulated sugar. Our Test Kitchen designed this cobbler recipe to serve eight, which makes it a great dessert option for alfresco dinners at home with a few close friends. After the cobbler has cooked and cooled, be sure to have a few scoops of vanilla ice cream to finish it off.