Strawberry Cobbler

Nothing says classic summertime treat quite like a fruit-filled cobbler. The first spotting of red, juicy strawberries at the farmer's market has us dreaming about all the creative ways to use these sweet gems, from topping salads and churning ice cream to stacking shortcakes and baking cobblers. This easy recipe starts with two quarts of strawberries, butter, whipping cream, and granulated sugar. Our Test Kitchen designed this cobbler recipe to serve eight, which makes it a great dessert option for alfresco dinners at home with a few close friends. After the cobbler has cooked and cooled, be sure to have a few scoops of vanilla ice cream to finish it off.

By Ivy Odom

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: about 1 cup)
  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut smaller strawberries in half lengthwise; cut larger strawberries into quarters lengthwise. Place strawberries, cornstarch, and 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar in a large bowl; stir to combine. Let stand 5 minutes. Spoon mixture into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish; spread in an even layer.

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a large bowl. Cut butter into mixture using a pastry cutter or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add whipping cream to mixture, and mix together using your hands until just combined. Gather mixture into small clumps, and scatter over strawberries in baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with turbinado sugar.

  • Bake in preheated oven until topping is very golden and crisp and strawberry mixture bubbles around edges, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour. Serve with ice cream.

