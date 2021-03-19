If you're looking for an easy weekday dessert or a portable treat to take to your next potluck, look no further. This creamy dessert comes together in a flash and makes enough to serve a small crowd. While everyone loves a cheesecake , it can be time-consuming and tricky to make (hello cheesecake cracks !). Luckily, this spin on strawberry cheesecake has all the flavor and none of the fuss.

This strawberry cheesecake salad reminds our Test Kitchen experts of a trifle or classic banana pudding with its creamy filling and fruity additions. By combining powdered sugar, vanilla, and cream cheese, you'll be able to mimic the creamy and smooth filling of classic cheesecake. Be sure to add your favorite whipped topping into the recipe after the cream cheese mixture is whipped for a dessert that is light and fluffy, with pops of bright flavor from the fresh strawberries. Slice your strawberries to get a fresh taste in every bite without overpowering the filling. Finish with a sprinkling of crumbled graham crackers for a welcomed difference in texture that offers a great crunch. Prepare this dessert up to a day in advance and store in the refrigerator to keep fresh. Wait to sprinkle graham cracker crumbs and remaining sliced strawberries on top until it's ready to be served.