Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

Strawberry cheesecake with a fraction of the effort.

By Nicole Hopper

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 30 mins
active:
30 mins
Servings:
12
These white chocolate-covered strawberries have a secret: They're filled with a sweet and creamy mixture that tastes just like cheesecake, but are quicker and easier to make. This is a clever way to enjoy those gorgeous, giant strawberries that appear in our markets each spring. A star-tipped pastry bag makes pretty and tidy work of filling the berries. You can prepare the berries ahead of time, but don't sprinkle on the crushed crumbs until just before serving so that they remain crunchy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut off tops (stem ends) of strawberries, and trim bottoms into flat bases. Using a melon baller or small paring knife, remove strawberry cores and hollow out insides of strawberries.

  • Combine cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer mixture to a piping bag fitted with a star tip (such as Ateco 823). Pipe cheesecake mixture into strawberries.

  • Optional: Place chocolate in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 50% power for 30 seconds. Stir and repeat procedure, microwaving 30 seconds at a time, until chocolate is melted and only a few small lumps remain. Remove from microwave and stir until fully melted. Dip strawberries halfway into melted chocolate, letting any excess drip off.

  • Refrigerate filled strawberries until filling is firm, at least 1 hour.

  • Place graham crackers in a zip-top plastic bag, and crush with your hands until a fine crumb forms. Sprinkle crumbs over filled strawberries. Transfer to a platter, and serve immediately.

