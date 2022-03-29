Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
Strawberry cheesecake with a fraction of the effort.
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Recipe Summary
These white chocolate-covered strawberries have a secret: They're filled with a sweet and creamy mixture that tastes just like cheesecake, but are quicker and easier to make. This is a clever way to enjoy those gorgeous, giant strawberries that appear in our markets each spring. A star-tipped pastry bag makes pretty and tidy work of filling the berries. You can prepare the berries ahead of time, but don't sprinkle on the crushed crumbs until just before serving so that they remain crunchy.