Strawberry Butter Recipe
Spread it on biscuits. Add a dollop to a stack of pancakes or waffles. Slather it on a piece of strawberry pull-apart bread. Put a pat in your morning oatmeal. Trust us, once you make this Strawberry Butter, you'll come up with plenty of ways to use it. While you can make this butter with perfectly ripe berries, this recipe is a smart way to make good use of that handful of berries that is a little past its prime, or bruised. (Because the berries are pureed in the butter, it doesn't matter if they are a little overripe. Just avoid any brown or moldy spots.) Be sure to use salted, not unsalted, butter in the recipe—it helps to balance out the sweetness of the berries. And choose confectioners' sugar, not granulated, which will make the butter grainy.