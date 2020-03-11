Strawberry Brownies
When it comes to school bake sales and last-minute birthday parties that call for a few dozen treats, we'll give you a pass on using boxed brownie mix (Duncan, Betty, and the Dough Boy have saved our hides more than once). But on those special occasions that call for something a little more thoughtful and indulgent, our recipe for Strawberry Brownies is the only way to go. While they'll require some patience (including an hour of cooling time and another two hours of fridge time), these fudgy squares are worth the wait. The just-dense-enough brownies are tempting on their own, but it's the strawberry-studded, chocolate ganache layer that sends them over the edge.