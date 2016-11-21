This easy jam recipe uses fresh strawberries and blueberries and makes a great homemade food gift. Other seasonal berries—such as blackberries or raspberries—may be substituted. We love this Strawberry-Blueberry Jam as a topper on biscuits. If you're gifting a jar of this sweet treat, be sure to attach a card with one of our biscuit recipes. You'll be surprised at how easy this jam is to make. Start by combining all of your ingredients in a slow cooker. You'll let the mixture cook away on high for three hours before turning the pot off and letting the jam cool completely—about 45 minutes. It's as simple as that. Stored in canning jars, Strawberry-Blueberry Jam will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. If you freeze, the jam will keep for up to four months. This is a great way to preserve the flavor of the season's best berries. If you have an excess of berries leftover after making this jam recipe, check out our guide to freezing berries. You can freeze them sliced, crushed, or pureed. You can dry sugar pack them, give them a quick freeze, or pack them in syrup. With a freezer full of delicious berries, the possibilities are endless. Be sure to share with us all the ways that you serve this tasty recipe.