Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes Recipe

Double the berries, double the deliciousness. These tender cupcakes can be made ahead and frozen; frost them before serving. Use smaller blueberries for better distribution in the batter. In a pinch? Use thawed, frozen blueberries. Cupcakes are a welcome treat at any occasion. This recipe makes 24, but go ahead and make two batches and freeze some for a future date. Both the cupcake recipe and the frosting recipe make delicious use of fresh, seasonal produce. The cupcakes, loaded with sweet blueberries, are good enough to eat unfrosted, and can stand in for a delicious breakfast or mid-morning treat. The frosting oozes with fresh strawberries. You may want to keep a bowl close by in the fridge; it makes a great dip for fruit and cookies.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 24
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter and cream cheese with a heavy-duty stand mixer on medium speed until creamy. Gradually add sugar, and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Gradually add to butter mixture alternately with sour cream, beating just until blended after each addition. Gently fold in blueberries. Place 24 paper baking cups in 2 (12-cup) standard-size muffin pans; spoon batter into baking cups, filling each about two-thirds full (about 1⁄4 cup).

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean, 22 to 25 minutes, switching pans from top rack to bottom rack after 15 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 5 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Pipe or spread Strawberry Frosting onto cupcakes. Top with fresh blueberries and strawberries, if desired.

