Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea
Switch up your sweet tea routine with seasonal berries.
Recipe Summary
Sweet tea gets a seasonal makeover in this fun, fruity recipe. Well-suited for a fancy ladies' lunch or a casual beach day, this Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea will be the drink of the summer.
Balanced and not overly sweet, this beverage is tea-forward with hints of strawberry and basil. The strawberry-basil simple syrup can be used for a variety of other mixed drinks, with or without alcohol. At many modern cocktail bars, herb garnishes are heavy-handed to give you the scent of the drink before the taste—replicate that experience with a plentiful bushel of basil as a garnish.
You can use the tried-and-true Southern trick of adding baking soda to the tea to prevent cloudiness, but know that since the thick strawberry syrup is not clear, it will cloud a bit more than regular sugar. Our Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea is fantastic all on its own, but if you're in the mood, feel free to spike it with a little something stronger (might we suggest a splash of bourbon?).