Strawberry-Banana-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Weekday mornings are usually a mad dash to get everyone dressed, out the door and on their way to school, work, and appointments. As much as we enjoy lingering over a big Southern breakfast or a mid-morning weekend brunch, between Monday and Friday there just often isn't enough time to bake a breakfast casserole or whip up a batch of fresh buttermilk biscuits. Breakfast is often a granola bar, or a piece of fruit grabbed from the fruit bowl as you head out the door. Once reserved for pick-me-ups after workouts, more and more people make tasty and healthy smoothies for quick grab-and-go-breakfasts. Filled with healthy fruits and vegetables, smoothies are still sweet enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. While many smoothies hide healthy vegetables such as spinach and carrots in the mix, this smoothie recipe is a real kid-pleaser and will take you back to your favorite childhood snack. It's like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and peanut butter banana sandwich all rolled into one. With the big sweetness factor, you may forget it is a healthy drink and think of it more as a dessert. Everyone will love this smoothie – kids and adults. The almond milk (you can use dairy milk, if you wish) and peanut butter adds valuable protein. We like using a frozen banana because it gives the smoothie a bit more body while helping to keep it cold, but grab a ripe banana from your fruit bowl, if you prefer. Thoroughly blend the hulled and halved strawberries so the seeds are processed. Using your convenient blender or food processor, combine the fresh strawberries, almond milk (use your favorite nut milk), ice cubes, creamy peanut butter, a dollop of honey and the banana, and process until everything is smooth.