Strawberry-Avocado Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Culinary historian Jessica B. Harris shares a spring strawberry salad recipe.

By Jessica B. Harris

Strawberry salads forever. In the warmer months, we love to add fruit to our salads, bringing a welcome dose of color and sweetness to our plates. This Strawberry-Avocado Salad with Sesame-Ginger Dressing is the unique dish your guests will adore.

"This salad, which features Boston lettuce, avocados, and a ginger-sesame white balsamic dressing, is another way of enjoying the beloved fruit that isn't exactly a berry but is, for many, a delicious harbinger of spring," writes culinary historian Jessica B. Harris.

As spring moves into summer, you can ring in the changes by adapting this Strawberry Avocado Salad. Arrange a mix of equal amounts of strawberries, tomatoes, and watermelon (or other fruits) on the lettuce for a warm weather treat. Or try adding crisp crumbled bacon and/or cloves of roasted garlic atop the salad for a slightly different taste. The dressing can also be used on other salads that would benefit from the addition of a slightly sweet and spicy note.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange lettuce on a serving platter. Top with strawberries and avocados. 

  • Place vinegar, sesame oil, canola oil, water, honey, ginger, salt, and pepper in a small jar. Seal jar; shake to combine well. Drizzle dressing over salad; serve immediately.

