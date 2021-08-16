Sticky-Sweet Korean Barbecue Ribs
These ribs have the flavor of classic Korean bulgogi—soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and sesame oil—but with that fall-off-the-bone pork rib texture instead of the usual thinly sliced beef seared over a tabletop grill.
"Korean barbecue, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or at home, consists of meat and sometimes vegetables cooked quickly on a tabletop grill," writes recipe developer Ann Taylor Pittman, who fondly recalls childhood trips to Korean barbecue joints. "Popular offerings include bulgogi (thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, brown sugar, and garlic), galbi (flanken-cut beef short ribs in a similar marinade), and samgyeopsal (sliced pork belly)—all served with kimchi, rice, red leaf lettuce, sauces, and lots of little relishes and side dishes called banchan."
For our September 2021 issue, Pittman fused the bold flavors of Korean barbecue with the South's prized barbecue culture to create a mash-up of the ages. Her Sticky-Sweet Korean BarbecueRibs have the flavor of classic Korean bulgogi—soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and sesame oil—but with that fall-off-the-bone pork rib texture instead of the usual thinly sliced beef seared over a tabletop grill. "I use that dish's flavors to give these baby back ribs salty-sweet Korean swagger," writes Pittman. You'll want to plan ahead for this one: These ribs marinate for 2 hours and bake low and slow for a full 2 hours.